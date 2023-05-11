(Image) Liverpool fans will all say the same thing as one man missing from latest training pictures

Liverpool are gearing up for what could be a vital three games of the season, as we try to clinch an unlikely top four position and hope for our rivals around us to drop points.

However, another key event that will be happening is that Bobby Firmino is set to depart the club but he has been missing from action since his late equaliser against Arsenal in early April.

The Brazilian is certainly one of the most loved players within Jurgen Klopp’s squad and everyone lucky enough to be inside Anfield for his final game, will be desperate to see him play one last time.

However, the latest images shared on the club’s website show that our No.9 is still missing from training and that puts this dream of an emotional goodbye into jeopardy.

You can view the images of the squad in training via liverpoolfc.com:

