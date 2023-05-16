‘First steps’ taken in Liverpool’s pursuit of £32k-p/w midfielder – report

Liverpool fans will be ready for a summer of intense rumours and negotiations over possible new midfielders and it seems that one man may well be on the clubs radar for a transfer.

As reported by Sport Witness: ‘Corriere dello Sport stated Liverpool have already ‘taken the first steps’ to sign Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners in the summer’.

With the midfielder currently earning around £32,000-per week (converted from €36,923, via Capology) he could be a relatively affordable option in terms of required wages for this position.

Teun Koopmeiners is of course a compatriot of both Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, so it’s a fair assumption to say that he may have already heard good things about the club from the pair – as well as Gini Wijnaldum.

Operating in central and defensive midfield for Atalanta, the 25-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season and has two years remaining on his current contract.

Quite what these ‘first steps’ are, is unclear but we should expect that the Reds are monitoring the market and are ready to strike in order to secure some speedy business and tie up our primary targets.

With Serie A experience and connections with some current and former Reds, this move may well come to fruition but it will all depend on his parent club’s asking price.

