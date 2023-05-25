(Video) Liverpool target appeared to say farewell to home fans; deal reportedly ‘90% done’

A vast range of reports, spanning Alexis Mac Allister’s home country of Argentina and beyond, have been suggesting that a Liverpool deal is nearing completion.

Indeed, according to one claim from Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his personal YouTube channel, an agreement on personal terms is ‘90% done’.

Following current club Brighton and Hove Albion’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Amex Stadium, the 24-year-old appeared to be saying his goodbyes to the home crowd amid the reports in question.

Martin Tyler on commentary certainly suggested as much: “Alexis Mac Allister. Well that looks more like a goodbye. A smile but a face full of emotion.”

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily: