Report drops Liverpool shirt number hint for Alexis Mac Allister if Anfield move is finalised

A report from Argentina has dropped a hint as to the shirt number Alexis Mac Allister could be handed at Liverpool if he joins the Reds prior to the 2023/24 season.

It seems inevitable that the 24-year-old will depart from Brighton, with his manager Roberto De Zerbi publicly admitting as such after the Seagulls’ defeat to Aston Villa yesterday and Fabrizio Romano subsequently stating that the midfielder ‘will leave’ the Amex Stadium.

Anfield looks the likeliest destination for the 2022 World Cup winner, with Football Insider reporting that such a move is ‘95% done’ amid confidence from the Merseyside club that an agreement will be secured.

According to Argentine outlet Olé, a transfer to Liverpool ‘awaits’ Mac Allister, with Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘the great candidate to buy’ the 16-cap international.

The report also described the Reds as ‘a team that seems to be on point to give the number 10 shirt to the world champion midfielder’, in the process giving a strong indication as to the digits which could be on his back at Anfield.

With three midfielders in James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departing Liverpool this summer, that leaves shirt numbers 7, 8 and 15 free for prospective signings.

However, it’d be no surprise if Mac Allister is given the vacant number 10, which he already wears at Brighton and also donned for Argentinos Juniors in his homeland (Transfermarkt).

That shirt has been free since Sadio Mane’s exit for Bayern Munich a year ago, while it was previously worn by another South American playmaker at Anfield in Philippe Coutinho.

That Olé have mentioned how Liverpool are ‘on point’ to hand the 24-year-old a squad number is another sign of how close the completion of the deal now seems, as it suggests that some within the club are already looking towards what he’d wear once the transfer is done.

‘Mac Allister 10’ has looked very impressive in blue and white stripes over the 2022/23 season. It’d look even more dazzling in Merseyside red in the near future, all going well.

