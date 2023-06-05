Liverpool fans may be intrigued by one particular ‘like’ on Mac Allister-related social media post

On Monday morning, Fabrizio Romano tweeted the news that Alexis Mac Allister has reached a ‘full agreement’ on a deal to join Liverpool, with a medical set to take place in the coming days.

It’s the biggest indicator yet that a move to Anfield seems imminent for the Brighton midfielder, and it was subsequently shared on Instagram by 4-3-3 (see below).

The post garnered more than one million likes from the platform’s widespread base of followers, and one of those taps of the heart icon could well have intrigued Reds fans.

As shown in a screen capture shared by @lfcmaz04 on Twitter, one of the likes came from a certain Khephren Thuram, the Nice player who’s been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool of late.

As per Romano, conversations have taken place with the 22-year-old’s representatives regarding a possible move to Anfield.

With the Frenchman liking an Instagram post of Mac Allister photoshopped into a Reds kit, amid the context of him also being touted with a potential transfer to Merseyside, some may interpret it as a subtle validation of this particular rumour.

It’d be a quite understandable inference given the backdrop of Thuram being linked with Liverpool, although our recommendation is not to read too much into it or leap to dramatic conclusions until the emergence of further, more concrete information from reliable sources.

You can see the screen capture of Thuram liking the 4-3-3 post below, courtesy of @lfcmaz04 on Twitter: