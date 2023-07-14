Liverpool gem Klopp declared ‘a real talent’ announces ‘meniscus tear’ in heart-breaking social media post

The pre-season training may have only just begun but Liverpool have been dealt their first major injury blow of the campaign, with one star announcing on Instagram that he’s suffered a serious fitness issue.

Taking to his Instagram account, Harvey Blair wrote: ‘After a positive beginning to the new season, I am deeply saddened to say that I sustained a meniscus tear during training earlier this week.

‘It is undeniably a challenging setback, but I firmly believe that with the appropriate mindset and the help of God, I will overcome this difficult phase. See you soon reds!’.

It’s obvious that the 19-year-old is disappointed with the news and this could be a major setback in his long-term development and chances of becoming a first-team player at Anfield.

Speaking after his solitary appearance for the senior squad (against Preston in October 2021), it was clear that Jurgen Klopp was a big fan of the winger – stating: “Harvey is a real talent” (via liverpooloffside.sbnation.com).

It’s now about keeping his faith and hoping that a full and swift recovery is made by the Huddersfield-born attacker, with this type of knee injury taking up to six months for a comeback to be completed.

We’ll all be sending our best wishes to a player that has been at the club since Under-12 level and will be hoping to make a full graduation to a regular first-team player, once his rehabilitation period is completed.

You can view the post via @harveyablair on Instagram:

