(Video) Several Liverpool players star in new EA FC trailer ahead of new Fifa game

Football fans around the world are excited to see the latest iteration of Fifa and now that its name has been changed to EA SPORTS FC, we can see some Liverpool players feature in the latest trailer.

From the advert starting with Virgil van Dijk, Missy Bo Kearns and Diogo Jota taking part in a huge squad picture of some of the world’s best players around the world and through history.

The next time we see a Red is when our No.20 scores a header against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, featuring several other members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad – including the seemingly soon to depart Jordan Henderson.

There’s also a cut to real life images of Andy Robertson tackling Rodrygo and then an integration to the video game version and it’s certainly an interesting look at some of our favourite players.

You can watch the video starring the likes of van Dijk, Jota and Robertson via EA SPORTS FC on YouTube:

