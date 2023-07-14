‘Verbally agreed’ – James Pearce reveals what Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool future ‘hinges on’

James Pearce has confirmed that Jordan Henderson has ‘verbally agreed’ to join Saudi outfit Al Ettifaq this summer but Steven Gerrard’s side are still attempting to negotiate a transfer fee with Liverpool.

The former Sunderland man has received a contract offer worth £700,000 per week to make the switch to the Middle East but the Reds are yet to receive an official offer for their captain.

Jurgen Klopp is preparing for the new campaign with his No. 14 firmly in his plans but if we’re to receive an offer for the 33-year-old in the near future it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

With a three-year contract verbally agreed, Jordan Henderson's future now hinges on Al Ettifaq negotiating a transfer fee with #LFC.

LFC intend to stand firm. They were planning for next season with him on board and won't let him go cheaply. No bid yet.https://t.co/Mfk4plWpbF — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 14, 2023

The England international may be seduced by the staggering salary on offer in the Middle East and also excited by the prospect of plying his trade under his former Liverpool teammate Gerrard but with Henderson still having two years remaining on his current Anfield deal it would raise a fair few eyebrows if he was to make the switch.

He will be aware that his game time is likely to be limited at L4 this term following the summer signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but the skipper is an integral part of the team off the pitch.

To lose both him and James Milner in the same window would be a huge blow in terms of the leadership they offer to the squad but this summer is looking likely to be the start of a new era under our German tactician.

We’d love to see the midfielder remain at the club as he still has an important part to play but will the finances on offer be too much for him to turn down?

