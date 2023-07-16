Liverpool ‘are in talks’ with Bundesliga star’s entourage & have major advantage over Barcelona – Falk

Christian Falk has revealed that ‘Liverpool are in talks’ with Benjamin Pavard’s entourage as Jurgen Klopp seeks to strengthen his defensive options this summer.

The France international has entered the final 12 months of his current Bayern Munich contract and there are no signs of him signing a fresh deal at the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga champions may therefore be willing to sell the defender during the current window to avoid the risk of seeing him leave for free next year and Klopp’s side are one of the outfits to have been linked with him recently.

When asked if the Reds are interested in him, Falk told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, of course. He’s an interesting player for the Premier League. Chelsea are always in talks with his management; Liverpool are in talks with his management, Barcelona as well, but Barcelona don’t have the money at the moment. They would like to have him as a free agent next summer.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp willing to accept £40m offer for Fabinho because he ‘thinks his legs have gone’, says ex-Red

It’s interesting that Falk didn’t appear to mention Manchester City when discussing the future of the World Cup winner.

The former Lille man is believed to be a ‘priority’ transfer target for Pep Guardiola’s side this summer with Kyle Walker close to completing a move in the opposite direction.

Liverpool have strengthened their options in middle this summer with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and although another midfielder would be welcomed with open arms we would also like to see a fresh face added in defence.

Pavard is a talented player with big-game experience and someone who has the versatility to play at both centre half and right back.

His arrival could allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to take up a permanent midfield role after the Scouser impressed in the engine room during the final 10 games of last season.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens during the remainder of the window but he’s a player that we wouldn’t mind seeing head to L4!

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️