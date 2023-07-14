Liverpool-linked defender is now ‘priority’ target for Manchester City – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Benjamin Pavard is at the ‘top’ of Manchester City’s list this summer as Pep Guardiola seeks to reinforce his backline.

The French defender, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool recently, is believed to be open to leaving Bayern Munich during the current window.

The Bundesliga champions are closing in on a deal to sign Kyle Walker from the Sky Blues (Romano on Twitter) and it appears that World Cup winner Pavard could be set to head in the opposite direction.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp explains what Liverpool fans can expect from Curtis Jones next season after recent U21 Euros success

Although the links between the 27-year-old and Jurgen Klopp’s side weren’t necessarily strong he would’ve been a quality addition to our squad.

He is a talented defender and someone who has experience of playing on the biggest of stages.

The former Lille man has entered the final 12 months of his current deal in Munich so they may therefore be willing to sell him this summer to avoid the risk of seeing him leave for free at the end of next season.

It’ll be interesting to see what decision is made regarding Pavard’s future in the coming days/weeks.

Check Romano’s update below via his Twitter page:

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City have now Benjamin Pavard on top of their list as new right back. 🚨🔵 #MCFC Pavard is Man City’s priority in case Kyle Walker will join Bayern, deal advanced on player side but not completed yet. Bayern and City will discuss about Walker and Pavard. pic.twitter.com/Fdkrk5YqpI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!