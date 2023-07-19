34-year-old confirms ‘the boots are staying on’ for Liverpool this season

With rumours of midfielders trying to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia, news of one experienced option in that position extending his stay could be seen as good news.

Taking to his Instagram account, Jay Spearing wrote: ‘Season 23/24 Let’s Go ⚽️💪 Clearly Very Happy The Boots Are Staying On For Another Season 😀🔥 @liverpoolfc’.

Given that the Wirral-born coach’s role is purely to do with the academy, we know that he’s not going to be handed any first-team minutes in the upcoming campaign.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool youngster provides injury update after knee surgery

With last season providing the unforgettable moment that the former Tranmere Rovers man came onto the pitch in the Papa John’s Trophy to replace Arthur Melo for the Reds, his role is certainly senior enough to have an impact at the club.

Having a boyhood Red represent the team in any capacity is always a positive and the 34-year-old must have impressed enough to be given another year in a player/coach role.

We don’t know what the future holds and it would take an incomprehensible injury meltdown for us to see Jurgen Klopp hand the veteran any minutes but there may well be a positive role in the future, if Spearing’s coaching continues to go well.

You can view the post via Spearing’s Instagram account:

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️