Liverpool could revive interest in £154k-p/w dynamo if £12.9m move goes through – report

Liverpool could potentially revive their interest in a midfielder who’d been strongly linked with the Reds earlier this summer, should a proposed transfer within Serie A go through.

Calciomercato have reported that Inter Milan are looking to seal an agreement of €15m (£12.9m) plus Fabbian in order to acquire Lazar Samardzic from Udinese.

If that deal is completed, the Nerazzurri’s hitherto not-for-sale stance on Nicolo Barella would change, with the Anfield giants and Manchester City both believed to be persisting with their interest in the £154k-per-week Italy international (Capology).

The 26-year-old was a reported target for Liverpool in June, although links had cooled over the past month following the purchase of Dominik Szoboszlai and the ongoing pursuit of Romeo Lavia.

Despite Barella being an oft-cited target for the Reds earlier in the transfer window, at this moment it’s hard to envisage Jurgen Klopp making a serious move for him in the next month.

The imminent exit of Fabinho to Al-Ittihad has left Liverpool scrambling to sign a natural defensive midfielder, hence the determination to bring in Lavia from Southampton in spite of him being just 19.

The Italy international has played in a number 6 role a few times throughout his career, but he chiefly lines up in a central position (Transfermarkt), so he mightn’t be the bespoke engine room anchor that LFC require.

Barella wouldn’t come cheap, either, with Calciomercato citing an eye-watering valuation of €80m (£68.7m) from the Champions League runners-up.

A move for the 26-year-old could’ve made plenty of sense in June, but with Szoboszlai since added to the squad and Fabinho seemingly on his way out, the picture has changed for Liverpool in the meantime.

Never say never when it comes to the transfer window, although it’s difficult to imagine the Italian coming to Anfield in August as it currently stands.

