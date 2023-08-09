(Video) Liverpool fans will worry after Andre performance in crucial Copa Libertadores tie

It seems to be a unanimous feeling amongst Liverpool supporters that we need at least two new players to arrive in this window and if Romeo Lavia is our main target, Andre seems to be the second most touted man.

Featuring for Fluminese in the second leg of the round of 16 tie, there will have been many of our fans keeping an eye on the performance of the 22-year-old.

Despite his side eventually running out 2-0 victors and booking their place in the quarter finals, one moment in the first-half of the match will worry anyone of a red persuasion.

A poor first touch allowed Argentinos Juniors a huge chance at goal, before the midfielder managed to get back on the ball but a poor pass saw it given away again.

If this was an audition for a possible Anfield arrival, this clip alone will do little to impress anyone.

You can watch the clip of Andre (from 0:25) via Paramount+ Brasil on YouTube:

