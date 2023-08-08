(Video) Sky Sports News provide Lavia update as Belgian misses cup tie

News Transfer Rumours
Posted by

Romeo Lavia appears to be target No.1 for Liverpool at this point in the transfer window but it’s looking like a struggle for us to reach Southampton’s lofty valuation for the midfielder.

We may have seen somewhat of a boost though as Sky Sports News have reported: “He’s not in the squad tonight in EFL Cup action against Gillingham, he’s not part of the squad.

“He was part of the squad for their Championship opener when they won 2-1, as an unused substitute”.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz’s summer highlights show he means business this season

Whether this is down to squad rotation for the cup match, or because an Anfield deal is close – only time will tell.

With a matter of days remaining until our season begins at Stamford Bridge though, Jurgen Klopp will be eager to get his business completed quickly.

You can watch the Lavia update via @footballdaily on X:

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones

More Stories Romeo Lavia Sky Sports News Southampton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *