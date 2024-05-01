James Pearce confirms another departure from Liverpool this summer; he’s ‘loved by all’

James Pearce has reported of yet another departure from Liverpool this summer, further underlining the transitional period into which the club is now facing.

He reported for The Athletic that goalkeeping coach John Achterberg will leave the Reds at the end of his contract, having been involved at Anfield since 2009, following long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp out the door.

Having initially been part of LFC’s academy staff, the 52-year-old was elevated to a first-team role under Sir Kenny Dalglish in 2011 and served under three managers across 13 years.

Achterberg’s impending exit closes yet another chapter on a memorable era at Liverpool, with one of Klopp’s most trusted lieutenants departing alongside the legendary German.

His standing within the club was illustrated by the manager describing him as a ‘goalkeeping maniac’ and Alisson Becker saying that he’s ‘loved by all here’ (The Athletic).

Indeed, it was the 52-year-old who recommended the signing of the Brazilian in 2018, a deal which has proven to be one of the most transformative in recent times at Anfield.

There was a distinct possibility that Arne Slot would bring many of his Feyenoord staff with him to Liverpool, and it now seems apparent that a goalkeeping coach could be one of those making the transition from Rotterdam to Merseyside.

Pearce didn’t indicate what Achterberg’s plans are for his post-LFC future, but it wouldn’t surprise us in the least if another club were to come calling for him before long.

