Darwin Nunez on ditching social media, ‘working in silence’ and respecting Klopp’s decisions

It was undeniably one of Darwin Nunez’s greatest performances in a Liverpool shirt as he found the back of the net twice in the closing stages against Newcastle and the forward has spoken about the changes he’s made that have led to this huge reward.

Speaking with Uruguayan outlet Sport 890, our No.9 said (translated): “I used to live watching [social media] networks, it made me bad.

“They say they keep criticising me, but I don’t see anything, I am working in silence and things are working for me. For me, let them speak what they want, my head is fine.

“The coach is the one who decides who plays and I respect his opinion. I continue to work in silence, whatever minutes touch me, I will go in, do my job and try to do my best”.

It’s great to see that there’s clearly been a lot of hard work done on developing the Uruguayan as a person, as well as a player, and that he is now benefiting from the hard work everyone has put in.

By taking a step back from social media, it seems that the eyes of the world have been somewhat dragged away from the 24-year-old and thus allowed him to play with less pressure.

The eyes will return now but only for the right reasons and as long as Jurgen Klopp’s judgement is trusted by the former Benfica man, then we should continue to see an upturn in performances.

We’re still at the very early stages of the season and there’s so much time to win a starting role and convince us all even further that we have the striker we need, that now is the time to carrying on working hard.

We all hope so much that our scoring hero continues to impress and to prove all the very vocal doubters wrong.

