Paul Joyce reveals Liverpool multi-million windfall; Gravenberch & Mac Allister signing funded

For all that FSG are criticised for a lack of transfer activity or investment, few can argue that the commercial side of Liverpool FC isn’t firing on all cylinders and this has once again been demonstrated.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times: ‘Liverpool are set to earn more than £35 million from new commercial deals after agreeing a third partnership with a blue chip company in a matter of months.

‘Commercial growth is key to the club’s self-sustaining model and the announcement of an arrangement with UPS today follows similar tie-ups with Peloton in July and Google Pixel last month’.

With it being reported by Sky Sports that Ryan Gravenberch was signed for £34.2 million and Alexis Mac Allister for an initial fee of around £35 million, then we could say that this deal has covered the signing of either man.

This growth off the pitch can tie in with the investment in the midfield on the pitch and should mean that the business model of self-funded sustainability can continue into the future.

When we also consider that the size of Anfield is still set to grow once the Anfield Road End expansion is finally completed in the coming months, the club can start to make more money from each home game too.

If all things keep progressing well off the pitch, then we can see more investment in the playing squad which should mean that we can once again be competing for the biggest trophies in the game.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side starting the campaign so well, we look to be in a good position to return to the Champions League next season and hopefully achieve some silverware success this year too.

Let’s hope that the combination of on and off field success can lead to a new era of dominance for everyone associated to the Reds.

