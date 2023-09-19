‘That’s what I’d go’ – Pundit names the front three Jurgen Klopp should select at Liverpool

Lee Dixon has admitted he’s ‘got a thing’ for Darwin Nunez and has named the front three that Jurgen Klopp should select more often for Liverpool.

The Uruguayan was a second half substitute for the Reds at Molineux on Saturday and his introduction helped Klopp’s side come from a goal down to earn all three points against Gary O’Neil’s side.

Our No. 9 has divided opinion since his move from Benfica last summer but there’s no doubt that he wreaks havoc amongst opposition defence’s and he’s a threat every time he gets the ball.

“I’ve got a thing for Nunez, I think he’s going to be good. I do. I like Gakpo as well,” Dixon told NBC Sports (via The Boot Room). “I also like Diaz. So, Diaz, Nunez and Salah, that’s what I’d go. But all good sides, you’ve got to be able to mix it about a bit.”

A front three made up of Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah is quite literally frightening with the amount of pace and quality that all three possess.

That would mean Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo would have to settle for spaces on the bench – if Klopp sticks with his conventional 4-3-3 formation – but we need a deep squad if we’re to compete on all four fronts this term.

The Uruguay international has already showed this season that he’s a quality option to bring on during the second half but you can’t help but feel that he can only find consistency if he gets a decent run of starts under his belt.

The ex-Almeria forward will be hoping to be named in the starting XI on Thursday when we travel to face LASK in the Europa League but we’ll just have to wait and see the side that Klopp selects in Austria.

