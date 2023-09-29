(Video) Nunez throws his shirt into the crowd after brilliant cup cameo

Darwin Nunez is clearly a fan favourite at Liverpool and this was only further cemented by what he did after our Carabao Cup victory over Leicester City at Anfield.

As our No.9 walked off the pitch, he had clearly already been convinced by someone sat behind the bench that he would give them his match shirt and he ensured they recieved it.

The Uruguayan approached the bench, pointed at the fan he wanted to treat and then handed them his jersey.

Although it’s what he’s doing on the pitch that’s more than winning us all over, stuff like this only makes the bond even stronger!

You can view the video of Nunez throwing his shirt into the crowd (from 14:44) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

