(Video) Ex-Liverpool man bags international double against World Cup semi-finalists

Liverpool have a host of stars around the world on international duty at the moment but one former Red has put himself in the headlines with a brilliant performance.

On his 50th appearance for Wales, Harry Wilson scored twice to help his nation defeat Croatia in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier which helped them leapfrog the World Cup semi-finalists in their qualification group.

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott defends Jordan Henderson after England booing

Unfortunately there was no place for Owen Beck in what is his first call-up to the senior international stage but it was good to see Neco Williams also impress in the 2-1 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

After also watching Xherdan Shaqiri also score a worldie on international duty, it’s been quite the week for some of Jurgen Klopp’s former players.

You can watch the full highlights, including Wilson’s goals, via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

✍️ EOTK Insider: Jarek Zajac – the collector with over 1,200 Liverpool autographs