Liverpool ‘keeping close tabs’ on ‘world class’ 20-year-old with 57 goal contributions – next statement signing? – report

Liverpool are understood to be ‘keeping close tabs’ on Jamal Musiala amid reports of a contract impasse between the player and Bayern Munich.

Recent claims, however, have made clear that the Bavarians don’t intend to take matters lying down, with Thomas Tuchel’s men allegedly ‘confident’ of their chances of getting the ‘world class’ (according to former boss Julian Nagelsmann, via the Bundesliga’s official website) 20-year-old to agree a new long-term contract.

“90min understands that Liverpool have been keeping close tabs on Musiala, while Manchester City are also ‘huge fans’ of the player,” Jack Gallagher and Graeme Bailey wrote for 90Min.

The former Chelsea youth prospect has surely left his former employers looking wistfully at their receipt after amassing a remarkable 57 goal contributions across 133 senior appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

With us expected to recruit another holding midfielder – most likely Fluminense’s Andre – in the January window, it’s difficult to imagine Liverpool addressing the midfield department any further before the summer.

At which point, of course, other matters, including Mo Salah’s contract situation, are sure to take precedence.

That said, should Bayern fail to agree upon a contract extension for one of the globe’s most gifted youngsters, we’d be foolish to overlook the opportunity to reunite Musiala with former teammate Ryan Gravenberch at Anfield.

It seems a slim hope, admittedly, if 90Min’s information on the matter is on the money, though you could hardly blame our recruitment team for keeping a close eye on the situation as it develops.

