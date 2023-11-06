(Video) Liverpool fans may have missed Luton captain’s heartwarming Luis Diaz gesture last night

Tom Lockyer will have no doubt earned admiring glances from Luis Diaz’s teammates.
The Luton Town skipper was spotted wrapping a friendly arm around the Colombian’s shoulders after the full-time whistle, dispensing what appeared to be a few kind words.
The former FC Porto man had registered an important equaliser in stoppage time to secure a share of the spoils for Jurgen Klopp’s travelling Reds at Kenilworth Road.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:
Luis Diaz at full-time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XYiLIMpRLZ
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2023