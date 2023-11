(Video) Watch Luis Diaz beat Alisson Becker twice in astonishing Colombia comeback win vs Brazil

Luis Diaz put on the afterburners against Brazil in Colombiaโ€™s World Cup qualifying victory.

The Liverpool wide man was almost solely responsible for a memorable night in South America as he struck twice in the second-half to cancel out Gabriel Martinelliโ€™s opener and seal all three points in the group.

They were two well-taken headed efforts past Alisson Becker as well, demonstrating the 26-year-oldโ€™s wide repertoire of goals.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of @Fanatiztv & TyC Sports:

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜๐—ฒ๐—น๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜‡๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด. Luis Diaz scored for Colombia against Brazil with his father Manuel Diaz in the stands. Diaz scored twice in the last 15 minutes to lead Colombia to a 2-1 win. @Fanatiztvpic.twitter.com/DgDMiMXMbR โ€” DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 17, 2023