(Video) Watch Luis Diaz beat Alisson Becker twice in astonishing Colombia comeback win vs Brazil

Luis Diaz put on the afterburners against Brazil in Colombia’s World Cup qualifying victory.

The Liverpool wide man was almost solely responsible for a memorable night in South America as he struck twice in the second-half to cancel out Gabriel Martinelli’s opener and seal all three points in the group.

They were two well-taken headed efforts past Alisson Becker as well, demonstrating the 26-year-old’s wide repertoire of goals.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of @Fanatiztv & TyC Sports:

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴. Luis Diaz scored for Colombia against Brazil with his father Manuel Diaz in the stands. Diaz scored twice in the last 15 minutes to lead Colombia to a 2-1 win. @Fanatiztvpic.twitter.com/DgDMiMXMbR — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 17, 2023