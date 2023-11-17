(Video) Watch Luis Diaz beat Alisson Becker twice in astonishing Colombia comeback win vs Brazil

Luis Diaz put on the afterburners against Brazil in Colombia’s World Cup qualifying victory.

The Liverpool wide man was almost solely responsible for a memorable night in South America as he struck twice in the second-half to cancel out Gabriel Martinelli’s opener and seal all three points in the group.

They were two well-taken headed efforts past Alisson Becker as well, demonstrating the 26-year-old’s wide repertoire of goals.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of @Fanatiztv & TyC Sports:

