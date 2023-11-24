‘Special’ Liverpool prospect’s former club told ‘they missed a trick’ by letting him leave

It’s fair to say that all Reds fans are excited about what the future holds for Jurgen Klopp’s ‘Liverpool 2.0’ side.

The Anfield outfit have started the campaign strongly on all fronts and there are plenty of reasons for optimism on the red half of Merseyside at the moment.

One player in particular who Kopites are seeing a bit more of this season, in cup competitions in particular, is youngster Ben Doak.

The Scotland youth international was signed from Celtic last summer and has impressed on the few occasions he’s been handed a chance by Klopp – and journalist Peter Martin has told the Glasgow-based outfit they made a mistake by letting the teeanger go so easily.

“He’s been one of those players that, again, Celtic should have really pushed the boat out,” Martin told PLZ Soccer (via The Boot Room). “They gave him a sniff and then weren’t prepared to actually tie him down.

“I think the boy had options and I think they missed a trick with him because he could have been one of those players that they would have saved buying a Yang for.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘How?’ – Micah Richards couldn’t believe what Liverpool ace used to do in training

The 18-year-old made a total of five senior appearances across all competitions last term and has already made four outings this season.

He may only be a youngster, but the Scotman plays without any fear and is a real livewire on the right flank.

The Dalry-born talent, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘special’ (as quoted by Glasgow Live), made a couple of senior appearances for Celtic but couldn’t turn down a move to the Premier League when Liverpool came calling.

There’s plenty more to come from Doak in a red shirt and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop under our German tactician.

🗓️10 games in 33 days: Liverpool’s title credentials set to be put to the test during relentless round-off to 2023