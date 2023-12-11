After 200: Just how high can Mo Salah go after landmark Liverpool scoring feat

Mo Salah’s equaliser for Liverpool in their 2-1 win at Crystal Palace was nowhere near the most aesthetically pleasing goal he’s scored for the club, but it was a momentous one nonetheless as it made him just the fifth player to reach 200 in the Reds’ 131-year history.

The Egyptian joined Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell in the double ton stable on Saturday, boasting the second best goals-per-game ratio of the illustrious quintet.

His 11th Premier League goal of the campaign leaves him three behind top scorer Erling Haaland, and with the Manchester City star currently nursing a foot injury and due to jet off for the Club World Cup next week if he recovers in time, the 31-year-old might just fancy his chances of edging in front by the end of this month.

How high can Salah go on Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring list?

Right now, the Egyptian is 28 goals away from catching Liddell in fourth, and a further 13 adrift of Hodgson in third.

Speculation over his future at Liverpool continues to abound, but if the 31-year-old honours the remainder of his current contract, which runs to June 2025, he’ll almost certainly move up at least one more position in the all-time charts.

That’d give him just over half of this season, and all of next, to get the 28 goals needed to become the Reds’ fourth-highest scorer. Considering that his lowest tally for a single campaign at Anfield is 23, that seems a formality should he stay at the club until his present deal expires.

If Salah continues performing with such consistent brilliance for LFC, and the hierarchy offer him a contract extension that he’d be happy to accept, it’d then seem very likely that he’d get at least 41 more goals in red, thus eclipsing Hodgson for third place.

He’s still 85 behind Hunt, so he’d realistically need three more full seasons on Merseyside to hit that mark.

He’s on 14 for the current campaign, so 30 would be an attainable target to hit even despite his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations in the early weeks of 2024. Should he get to the 30, that’d leave him 69 behind second place.

Having netted 23 goals or more in each full season at Anfield so far, Salah could get to Hunt’s 285 if he stays at Liverpool until the end of 2026/27 and, fingers crossed, remains as injury-free as he’s done throughout his time at the club up to now.

Not even the Egyptian King could realistically aim to catch Rush on 346, but his position in the Reds’ all-time scoring ranks at the time of his exit from Merseyside will likely be determined by how much longer he stays.

