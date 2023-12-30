NBC pundit just admitted 30-year-old Liverpool ace is starting to prove him wrong

Robbie Earle has credited Wataru Endo with showing an improvement in Liverpool’s midfield following an energetic display against Burnley.

The Merseysiders secured a 2-0 win over Vincent Kompany’s men in enemy territory; a result that leaves the former top of the table ahead of the turn of the year.

“Do you know what I thought and he does get caught out once or twice with the game being quick, but I thought Endo is starting to show me a little bit more in midfield,” the NBC commentator spoke on the 2 Robbies Podcast. “I’m not sure he’s ever going to be [right]. But at least I think he’s getting reps and he’s got half a season under his belt and I think he’s going to be better for that.”

The Japanese international is set to briefly part ways with Jurgen Klopp’s outfit in January, following the meeting with Newcastle United, for the Asian Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister’s return couldn’t be more timely

It’s a huge shame, as Jurgen Klopp himself rightly noted, that our 30-year-old enforcer will be jetting off on international duty just as he’s hitting his stride domestically.

Timing-wise, however, things couldn’t be more ideal for our returning No.10, Alexis Mac Allister, who has already been spotted back in team training.

Involvement against the Magpies next week may come too soon, though we’d expect a return to the pitch against either Arsenal in the FA Cup or Fulham in the Carabao Cup the following week.

Beyond that point, we’ll be eagerly awaiting Endo’s return and witnessing his potential accomplishments in the second-half of the campaign.

