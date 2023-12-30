How much it will cost Liverpool to sign Jurgen Klopp’s ‘favourite player’ – report

Liverpool may need to fork out the big bucks should they wish to sign Jurgen Klopp’s ‘favourite player’ either in this window or the next.

£100m, to be precise. This figure comes courtesy of TeamTalk (via CaughtOffside), with the forward’s current terms set to run until the summer of 2030.

“(Bowen is) probably my favourite player besides all my players, I have to say. It’s great what he is doing and how he has developed,” the German tactician was quoted as having recently told reporters (as relayed by the Mirror).

The Hammers star has been in terrific form this term, already amassing 18 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions).

Has the boat already sailed?

At 27 years of age (even having recently turned 27 in December), you have to wonder whether Bowen’s time has been and gone as a potential Liverpool signing.

The Englishman had been tipped by commentators to be a possible Mo Salah successor, though that eventuality appears increasingly unlikely whilst the Egyptian’s bar refuses to lower.

The West Ham man would surely be both unwilling to play second fiddle to the globe’s leading right winger, not to mention unlikely to force him out of the starting-XI in the near future.

It’s the job, strange as it may sound, for a younger man and footballer.

Who exactly that footballer is, of course, very much remains to be seen.

