(Video) Luis Diaz’s dad was loving life in the Liverpool away end after his son scored v Arsenal

Luis Diaz’s father was among the Liverpool fans loving life at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, not least after his son’s goal put the seal on a memorable FA Cup win over Arsenal.

Two months on from being freed from a kidnapping ordeal in his native Colombia, Luis Manuel Diaz was in the away end in north London to witness the Reds progressing to the fourth round of the competition, eliminating one of their Premier League title rivals in the process.

The Gunners paid the price for missing a litany of chances in the first half, with a Jakub Kiwior own goal nudging LFC in front with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Diaz then capped the victory by finishing off a rapid counterattack in stoppage time, prompting wild scenes of celebration among the travelling Liverpool support, including his dad, who joyously grooved along to a ‘Ring of Fire’ chant as he soaked in the delight of seeing his son find the net.

Even on a bitterly cold Monday in January, it’s a sight to warm the heat of every Reds fan!

You can view the clip of Diaz Sr celebrating below, via @Swezton on X (formerly Twitter):