(Video) Luis Diaz smashes home from Liverpool counterattack to seal FA Cup 4th round passage

Luis Diaz put the seal on a delightful Liverpool victory with a stoppage time goal to complete a 2-0 defeat of Arsenal in the FA Cup third round this evening.

After a late Jakub Kiwior own goal broke the deadlock, the Gunners poured forward in search of an equaliser to warrant a replay that the Reds would’ve hated.

However, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, the visitors dispossessed their opponents and Darwin Nunez surged forward to instigate a swift counterattack, laying the ball off to Diogo Jota.

The play made its way to Diaz on the right, and the Colombian thumped the ball past the helpless Aaron Ramsdale to settle the matter and send the travelling Liverpool fans into raptures!

You can view Diaz’s match-clinching goal below, via @BBCSport on X (formerly Twitter):