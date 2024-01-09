Neil Jones claims one ‘world-class player’ at Anfield is already ‘among the greats of Liverpool’

Neil Jones believes that Liverpool currently have a ‘world-class player’ who can be legitimately classed ‘among the greats’ in Anfield history.

The Jurgen Klopp era has seen the iconic stadium blessed with iconic talents such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, and it can be argued that Trent Alexander-Arnold belongs alongside such exalted company too.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop Insider about the Reds vice-captain, the journalist gushed: “For me, there should be no possible grey area with Trent – he’s a world-class player. He’s 25 years of age and I think he’s already among the greats of Liverpool.

“It scares me to think, by the time he’s finished, just where he might be in terms of appearances, honours and stature at Liverpool, and he looks like he’s getting better and better. That can only be good news for Liverpool.”

Trent may continue to be questioned defensively, and there are times when he could be tighter in that aspect of his game, but few players in Liverpool’s history have been as phenomenally gifted on the ball as him.

The Anfield faithful have become accustomed to seeing the 25-year-old executing inch-perfect passes travelling half the length of the pitch (or more) and conducting the orchestra from midfield, having been redeployed to great effect by Klopp over the past few months.

At his age, he’s already just two appearances off 300 for the Reds and has won seven trophies, including all three major prizes in English football and the Champions League. Meanwhile, his tally of 99 goal contributions – one every three games – is extraordinary for a player who’s nominally a right-back (Transfermarkt).

If Trent emulates Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher in being a local lad who spends either the bulk or the entirety of his senior career at Liverpool, it seems inevitable that his name will live on future generations as a legend of the club, if indeed it’s not too early to confer that status on him already.

Our number 66 has already accomplished plenty as a footballer, and goodness knows just how massive his legacy could be when the time ultimately comes for him to call time on his playing days. Thankfully, that point is a long, long way off yet.

