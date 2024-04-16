(Video) Alexander-Arnold hilariously accuses Neville of ‘gegging in’ during interview

Gary Neville may not have the highest regard among Liverpool fans but in his most recent interview with Trent Alexander-Arnold, it’s clear that there’s a lot of respect present between the pair.

The Scouser asked the former Manchester United man how he felt when Phil Neville left Old Trafford, with his brother sharing information on a meeting the pair had with Alex Ferguson.

At this point, our vice captain interjected with: “You geg into everyone’s meetings don’t you!”

It was a hilarious addition from the right-back as he commented on previous remarks about the Sky Sports pundit being involved in youth player contract meetings in his career.

It was a simple moment that showed the comic timing of people from our city, something which even the M62 counterpart couldn’t ignore!

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments to Neville (from 38:17) via The Overlap on YouTube:

