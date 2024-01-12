(Video) Klopp and Gakpo both made tracks for one Liverpool player after full-time v Fulham

Jurgen Klopp and Cody Gakpo both made a beeline towards one Liverpool player in particular following the 2-1 win over Fulham on Wednesday night.

The latest episode of the Inside Anfield series on the Reds’ official YouTube channel shows behind-the-scenes footage from, and alternatives angles of, the action before, during and after the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

It was a game which saw Conor Bradley thrust into the starting line-up in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Northern Ireland international enjoyed a stellar outing at right-back.

In just his 10th senior appearance for Liverpool (Transfermarkt), the 20-year-old put in a powerful defensive display which saw him win 10 duels and six tackles, while he also offered his team plenty in an attacking sense with two successful dribbles and two long balls (Sofascore).

Both Klopp and Gakpo made sure they let the youngster know what they thought of his performance, making their way over to him individually just after the final whistle, with the manager in deep conversation with him at one point and the Dutch attacker smiling broadly as he approached his teammate.

More displays like this and Bradley will have plenty more of his Anfield colleagues making a beeline for him immediately after full-time!

You can view the clips of Klopp (12:17) and Gakpo (12:38) with Bradley below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: