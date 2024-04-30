(Video) Glaring omission from Howard Webb’s latest ‘Mic’d Up’ episode speaks volumes for Liverpool fans

As happens every few weeks, the hopes of the footballing world for holding up officials for their mistakes is pinned on Michael Owen and once again Howard Webb was given an easy ride.

Speaking on the latest ‘Mic’d Up’ episode, the 52-year-old addressed issues in recent games such as Nottingham Forest’s penalty appeals vs. Everton and Burnley’s penalty appeal vs. Manchester United.

However, one moment that wasn’t addressed and would have been great to hear microphone recordings of – was Cody Gakpo’s chance to score an open goal against West Ham.

With it being clear that Anthony Taylor made Alphonse Areola go to the floor for treatment and whisper something in his ear, it’s amazing we’re not privy to this conversation.

You can watch Webb’s analysis via premierleague.com.

