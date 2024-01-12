Dates for the diary: When Salah and Endo will be in action for Egypt and Japan this month

Liverpool are currently having to contend without Mo Salah and Wataru Endo, who are away on international duty with Egypt and Japan respectively as they both chase continental glory.

The Reds’ number 11 is hoping to inspire the Pharaohs to a first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph since 2010, while the midfielder is aiming to win the Asian Cup with the Blue Samurai.

While patiently waiting for their club’s next fixture (Bournemouth away on 21 January) to roll around, LFC fans can follow the fortunes of their absent duo overseas.

Here are the dates and times of the fixtures in which Salah and Endo will be involved this month (and potentially beyond):

When to watch Salah and Egypt in action

v Mozambique (14 January, 5pm UK time)

v Ghana (18 January, 8pm UK time)

v Cape Verde (22 January, 8pm UK time)

Egypt get their Group B campaign underway on Sunday evening against the lowest seeds they’ll face, followed by a heavyweight clash against Ghana next Thursday night. They finish their group with a showdown against Cape Verde on Monday week.

Should they progress from the group as expected, these are the dates when they could be in action:

Round of 16: Sat 27-Mon 29 January, kick-offs at 5pm or 8pm

Quarter-finals: Fri 2 or Sat 3 February, kick-offs at 5pm or 8pm

Semi-finals: Wed 7 February, kick-offs at 5pm or 8pm

Third place play-off or final: Sat 10 or Sun 11 February (both 8pm)

When to watch Endo and Japan in action

v Vietnam (14 January, 11:30am UK time)

v Iraq (19 January, 11:30am UK time)

v Indonesia (24 January, 11:30am UK time)

Japan’s Group D campaign starts on Sunday morning against Vietnam, but Endo will have one extra day between matches compared to Salah and Egypt.

The Samurai Blue then face Iraq next Friday and finish the group against Indonesia on Wednesday 24th, the same day that Liverpool take on Fulham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Should they fulfil expectations and advance from the group, these are the dates when they could be in action:

Round of 16: Sun 28/Mon 29/Wed 31 January, kick-offs at 11:30am or 4pm UK time

Quarter-finals: Fri 2 or Sat 3 February, kick-offs at 11:30am or 3:30pm UK time

Semi-finals: Tue 6 or Wed 7 February, kick-offs at 3pm UK time

Final: Sat 10 February at 3pm (Liverpool play Burnley at the same time that day)

What Liverpool matches will Salah and Endo miss (and which ones could they miss)?

Depending on how far Egypt and Japan progress at AFCON and the Asian Cup respectively (both are among the pre-tournament favourites), Salah and Endo could miss just three more Liverpool games or potentially as many as seven.

The duo will definitely be away for the Premier League trip to Bournemouth on the 21st of this month, as well as the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Fulham three days later and the FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Norwich or Bristol Rovers on 28 January.

Should either or both nations progress from their groups (as is highly likely), the two Reds players may potentially miss these games for their club:

31 January (Chelsea, Premier League) if Egypt and/or Japan reach round of 16

4 February (Arsenal, Premier League) if Egypt and/or Japan reach quarter-finals

7 February (potential FA Cup 4th round replay if required) if Egypt and/or Japan reach semi-finals

10 February (Burnley, Premier League) if Japan reach Asian Cup final and Egypt reach AFCON semi-finals

