‘Put myself forward’ – £70k-p/w Liverpool colossus vows to take ‘more responsibility’ at Anfield

One Liverpool player has vowed to take ‘more responsibility’ within Jurgen Klopp’s line-up in the absence of numerous injury-stricken teammates.

Ibrahima Konate is one of the Reds’ defenders who’s still standing, and if he can steer clear of injury in the meantime, he’s set to be a crucial player for the second half of the season while fellow centre-back Joel Matip recovers from a cruciate ligament rupture.

In an interview with liverpoolfc.com ahead of the trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, the 24-year-old spoke of his determination to contribute his fair share to the team and atone for the Cameroonian’s absence, as well as that of defensive colleagues Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

The Frenchman said: “We’re all aware of what a great loss Joel is to the team, and I just wish him a really speedy recovery.

“But on a personal level I’ve always put myself forward to take responsibility and so the more time goes by I’m going to grow more as a player and I’m going to assume more and more responsibility and I have to continue contributing even more to the side. I’m happy with what I have been doing up to now and I hope that can continue to get even better.”

Konate’s deeds in recent weeks indicate that his words aren’t mere crowd-pleasing rhetoric – just look at his performances against Arsenal over the past month.

The £70,000-per-week defender won seven duels and five tackles in the 1-1 draw against the Gunners prior to Christmas (Sofascore), while he also led by example alongside Jarell Quansah two weeks later when the Reds dumped Mikel Arteta’s side out of the FA Cup.

At 24 and with almost 200 games in senior football under his belt (Transfermarkt), our number 5 is now at a point in his career where you’d like to see him demonstrably becoming a leader within Klopp’s team, and he’s been doing just that with his recent displays.

Konate still has a natural born captain in Virgil van Dijk next to him, so he boasts the perfect centre-back partner from whom to develop his game even further.

Our message to the Frenchman is very simple – just keep doing what you have been of late and you’ll be as good as your word!

