(Video) Liverpool loanee Luke Chambers conjures classy assist for stunning Wigan goal

Luke Chambers hasn’t taken long to make a telling impact at Wigan Athletic, coming up with a classy assist on his home debut for the League One club.

Ten minutes into his home debut for the Latics, and his second appearance for Shaun Maloney’s side since joining them temporarily from Liverpool earlier this month, the defender did brilliantly to tee up Thelo Aasgaard for a sublime goal to break the deadlock against Reading this afternoon.

The 19-year-old evaded the close attention of one Royals player by brilliantly flicking the ball away from him and setting up the Norwegian to curl an exquisite shot beyond David Button into the far corner of the net.

The scorer will justifiably get plenty of credit for such a terrific finish, but let’s not forget the wonderfully skilful assist from Chambers just beforehand!

You can view Aasgaard’s goal below, via @PKendrickWIG on X (formerly Twitter):