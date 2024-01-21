(Video) Nunez finishes off brilliant team move to fire Liverpool ahead at Bournemouth

Liverpool have started the second half superbly with Darwin Nunez firing the Reds ahead inside the opening five minutes.

The Uruguayan finished off a brilliant team move which started with Ibou Konate in his own half to fire home his ninth goal of the season (across all competitions).

Konate picked out Curtis Jones who had picked up a brilliant position inside the Bournemouth half.

The Scouser controlled superbly and slid the ball into Diogo Jota who could’ve went for goal himself.

The Portugal international instead reversed the ball first time into the path of our No. 9 who fired past Neto in between the sticks to send the travelling Kopites wild.

Let’s hope we can grab another with a long way still to go on the south coast!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: