Liverpool have enquired about teen prodigy currently at AFCON; agent has made ‘contact’ with clubs

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a move for one prodigious talent who’s currently representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Belgian outlet HLN, the Reds are battling with Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen in the race for Genk teenager Bilal El Khannouss, whose potential has ‘convinced’ Anfield scouts who’ve watched him in action.

The Merseysiders are reported to have made enquiries about the 19-year-old, whose mother and agent Karima Ben Aissa told the same publication last week that the player’s side have been ‘in contact with a few clubs’ regarding possible transfer interest.

El Khannouss has appeared in both of Morocco’s matches at the ongoing AFCON so far, while was also a member of the squad which became Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists in Qatar 13 months ago (Transfermarkt).

The attacking midfielder has six goal contributions in 20 league matches for Genk so far this season, already playing 76 times for their first team four months prior to his 20th birthday (Transfermarkt).

He’s been described as the club’s ‘golden boy’ by HLN, while their director of football Dimitri de Condé is eager to make him the most expensive sale in history from the Belgian top flight.

El Khannouss certainly seems to be a very promising talent, but he’d represent a player for the future rather than realistically contending for an immediate starting berth at Anfield.

Depending on how far Morocco progress at AFCON, Liverpool chiefs could get a stronger picture of how the 19-year-old fares at a high level on the international stage, which in turn should give them a clearer verdict as to whether or not a concrete transfer pursuit would be warranted.

