Liverpool ready to splash out £39m on Szoboszlai-esque powerhouse; he may need convincing – report

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool are prepared to dig deep in order to land one rumoured target in the final few days of the January transfer window.

Tutto Atalanta claimed that the Reds are ready to ‘make a bold move’ for Teun Koopmeiners and could be willing to offer €45m (£39m) for the Dutch midfielder, who’s described as a ‘perfect’ fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, the 25-year-old is deemed ‘unlikely’ to leave Atalanta this month, so he could take plenty of convincing from Anfield chiefs if they’re seriously interested in him.

Koopmeiners could certainly be a tremendous hypothetical addition to Liverpool’s midfield, not least for the potency that he might offer, having already struck seven goals in 26 outings for Atalanta this season (Transfermarkt).

FBref‘s similar players model cites Dominik Szoboszlai as one of the foremost stylistic matches for the Dutchman, who ranks among the top 17% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for clearances, successful aerial duels and progressive passes per 90 minutes.

At 25 and with almost 300 senior appearances at club and international level (Transfermarkt), he already boasts plenty of experience, and the Reds could get him in the prime of his career if they move for him this year.

However, with several reliable reporters downplaying the likelihood of midfield additions in January, we’d be inclined to take this latest update with a pinch of salt until it’s corroborated by other reputable outlets.

Nonetheless, Koopmeiners is certainly a player who could enhance Liverpool’s squad substantially if we were to try and bring him to Anfield in the near future.

