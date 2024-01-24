Forget Diaz: Liverpool’s 33-pass enforcer quietly ran the show vs Fulham

It may have gone under the radar somewhat, but Ryan Gravenberch had a more than decent outing for Liverpool in their 3-2 aggregate win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

The Dutchman quietly went about his business in the semi-final, recording a series of key defensive contributions alongside fellow midfield star Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park.

The Merseysiders are now set to take on familiar foe Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

What do the stats say?

Whilst our Argentine sensation won out on the ground duels with seven of 13 won, Gravenberch arguably still impressed by proportion.

Sofascore have the former Bayern Munich star down as having recorded five interceptions, three tackles, two clearances and winning five out of eight ground duels attempted.

Not a bad outing from the 21-year-old in a game of genuine import to Jurgen Klopp’s side!

There’s still a slight issue of fatigue from our summer signing when it comes to roughly the 65-minute mark, though it certainly seems the case that he’s finding his feet at Liverpool.

