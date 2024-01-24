Unplayable: Liverpool’s 60-touch maelstrom put Fulham in a world of pain

Luis Diaz has come under some amount of criticism this season for his perceived inability to influence games in a more tangible manner.

There will surely be few willing to put their name behind such critique in recent weeks, however, with the Colombian playing like a man reborn in the forward line.

The 27-year-old put the Reds ahead with a tight effort early in the first-half, with the Merseysiders currently leading their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash against Fulham (at the time of writing).

Dominating the Cottagers

Goodness me… Marco Silva’s men will surely be absolutely sick of the sight of the former FC Porto man come the final whistle!

Diaz has run the hosts absolutely ragged, playing three key passes, winning six out of nine ground duels and successfully completing all three of his dribbles, according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

If he can keep up this form going into the remainder of January and the start February – when we’re due to take on Chelsea and Arsenal – it will surely leave us in an advantageous position ahead of Mo Salah and Wataru Endo’s return to the squad.

