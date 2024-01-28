Liverpool would happily pay release clause to land one man who Guardiola dubbed ‘one of the best’

According to reports from Portugal, Liverpool would have no qualms about digging deep in order to land one potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.
The weekend edition of Correio da Manhã claimed (via Sport Witness) that the Reds wouldn’t find it an ‘impediment’ to pay the €20m (£17.1m) release clause in the contract of Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.
The 39-year-old is apparently a huge admirer of English football, and there’s a sense within his homeland that his work at the Estadio Jose Alvalade could soon be done as he reportedly sets his sights towards ‘higher goals’.
READ MORE: (Video) ‘He’s got a CV’ – Jason McAteer wants ‘charismatic’ 58y/o as Klopp’s replacement at LFC
READ MORE: Romano highlights one big task Liverpool ‘will work on’ before choosing Jurgen Klopp’s successor
Amorim is only a year older than James Milner but has already built up a glowing managerial reputation at Sporting, taking charge in almost 200 matches despite his relative youth (Transfermarkt) and even being dubbed ‘one of the best’ at his profession by none other than Pep Guardiola (Evening Standard).
He’s carved out a name for himself in terms of promoting young talent in the Lisbon club and implementing an attractive brand of football, overseeing a title-contending squad featuring two prominent Liverpool transfer targets in Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande.
He’s also kept the Lions competitive in Portugal despite cashing in on some high-profile players, including Pedro Porro, Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha.
Of course, making the leap from Sporting to Liverpool would be no easy task, especially when it entails replacing an iconic figure in Klopp.
However, if Amorim truly has his sights set on potentially taking on that challenge, there isn’t much more he could be doing in order to make the best possible case for himself.
🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment
A better shout. Him or Xabi would be great.
Arne Slot, Michel and Nagelsman have all got to be interviewed too.
I don’t care how good or brilliant a manager he is….if FSG DO NOT BUY QUALITY PLAYERS AT LFC, then we are stuck in the same rut….promising sooo much but delivering very little! Portuguese league is NOTHING compared to the EPL, it is a feeder league to the EPL, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A period! I repeat what I’ve said, FSG DO NOT UNDERSTAND HOW TOP LEAGUE FOOTBALL WORKS, to them LFC is a MONEY MAKING machine for them, NOT A CHAMPIONSHIP DOMINATING TEAM….they are cashing in on LFC’s glorious history and goodwill. FSG has no class nor respect!!
Ernie go back to your fastest milk float in the West. Your hatred of owners who have taken Liverpool from near bankruptcy to employing Klopp in the first place, then spending enough to have a great team in 4 trophies again, changing a whole midfield in one transfer window, shows you need mental help. Liverpool from Shankly days till the present have never spent the most money but have won the most trophies, it is called the Liverpool way.
I don’t care how good or brilliant a manager he is….if FSG DO NOT BUY QUALITY PLAYERS AT LFC, then we are stuck in the same rut….promising sooo much but delivering very little! Portuguese league is NOTHING compared to the EPL, it is a feeder league to the EPL, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A period! I repeat what I’ve said, FSG DO NOT UNDERSTAND HOW TOP LEAGUE FOOTBALL WORKS, LFC is a MONEY MAKING machine for them, NOT A CHAMPIONSHIP DOMINATING TEAM….they are cashing in on LFC’s glorious history and goodwill. FSG has no class nor respect!!