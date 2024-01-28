Liverpool would happily pay release clause to land one man who Guardiola dubbed ‘one of the best’

According to reports from Portugal, Liverpool would have no qualms about digging deep in order to land one potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The weekend edition of Correio da Manhã claimed (via Sport Witness) that the Reds wouldn’t find it an ‘impediment’ to pay the €20m (£17.1m) release clause in the contract of Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

The 39-year-old is apparently a huge admirer of English football, and there’s a sense within his homeland that his work at the Estadio Jose Alvalade could soon be done as he reportedly sets his sights towards ‘higher goals’.

Amorim is only a year older than James Milner but has already built up a glowing managerial reputation at Sporting, taking charge in almost 200 matches despite his relative youth (Transfermarkt) and even being dubbed ‘one of the best’ at his profession by none other than Pep Guardiola (Evening Standard).

He’s carved out a name for himself in terms of promoting young talent in the Lisbon club and implementing an attractive brand of football, overseeing a title-contending squad featuring two prominent Liverpool transfer targets in Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande.

He’s also kept the Lions competitive in Portugal despite cashing in on some high-profile players, including Pedro Porro, Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha.

Of course, making the leap from Sporting to Liverpool would be no easy task, especially when it entails replacing an iconic figure in Klopp.

However, if Amorim truly has his sights set on potentially taking on that challenge, there isn’t much more he could be doing in order to make the best possible case for himself.

