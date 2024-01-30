Bolo Zenden on Trent, Szoboszlai, a potential centre-back target and Liverpool’s title chances

Bolo Zenden has been discussing a series of Liverpool-related topics ahead of Wednesday night’s clash against another of his former clubs in Chelsea.

The Dutchman spent two years at Anfield in the mid-2000s during Rafael Benitez‘s time in charge, scoring twice in 47 appearances for the Reds.

The 47-year-old was speaking to Betway about some of the players currently at the club, while he also gave his verdict on LFC’s title chances and one possible signing for Jorg Schmadtke’s successor as sporting director to consider.

Zenden on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool’s vice-captain has excelled in a hybrid role over the past year, with many pundits suggesting that the 25-year-old now ought to be regarded primarily as a midfielder, but Zenden is insistent that the number 66 is best deployed on the right flank.

The Dutchman explained: “Alexander-Arnold is a massive asset for Liverpool. We spoke highly of him when his stats were so high the year before last, but there was a time when they weren’t. He’s a versatile player and to be versatile you need to be smart.

“The best thing for him, I think, is to play on that right hand side, to bomb on and get the crosses in, and influence games from there. I think that suits him the best.”

Zenden on Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungary captain has helped to breathe new life into Liverpool’s midfield since his arrival last summer, coming up with blockbuster goals and adding a hugely energtic presence in the middle of the park, something which was badly lacking for much of last season.

Zenden believes the 23-year-old has been a good it for the Reds, saying: “I think he’s done OK. Anyone who comes to the Premier League needs to be given time and respect, they need to get settled. He has done so quite quickly. He is a powerful player. He suits the style of play for Liverpool.”

Zenden on a potential centre-back addition

Despite the resurgence of Joe Gomez, emergence of Jarell Quansah and formation of an imperious partnership between Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool have still been linked with some high-profile centre-backs in recent days.

One of those is Antonio Rudiger, who Zenden believes could greatly enhance the Reds’ strength in depth in that area of the pitch.

The 47-year-old said: “Rudiger and Van Dijk in the centre would be solid, and it would be a big asset to Liverpool if they could go and get him in. He’s one of the best centre-backs at the moment.

“I said maybe the defence worries me the most, so another I think could really help solve that. If you could add some massive quality, you do it.”

Zenden on Liverpool title’s chances

Ahead of the latest round of Premier League fixtures (as of 30 January), Liverpool sit five points clear at the top of the table, albeit with Manchester City having a game in hand and showing imperious form, along with being bolstered by the return of Kevin De Bruyne from a long-term injury.

Despite the champions’ track record for surging to glory with lengthy winning runs post-New Year, Zenden is confident that his former club have every chance of dethroning Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Dutchman said: “The way Klopp has set his team up is outstanding. We all maybe thought City were going to run away with it, but they’re giving them a hard time. We all know what Liverpool are made of, and that’s winning trophies.

“I think they could go all the way, but City will always do well with their big squad which is full of quality. I enjoy watching their controlled style of play. Liverpool also have so many options up front and even with people missing they bring energy. But the fact City are not running away with it is a good thing, and a good sign for Liverpool.

“There’s a danger that if they keep winning titles it will get a bit boring. If they do again this year it’s four in a row. It would be nice if Liverpool stuck with them all the way to the end and go on and win the league.”

