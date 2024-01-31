Paul Merson names three Liverpool line-up changes he expects Jurgen Klopp to make v Chelsea

Paul Merson has identified three changes in personnel that he’s expecting to see in Liverpool’s starting XI against Chelsea tonight.

The Reds have welcomed several players back from injury in recent days, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson all coming off the bench against Norwich on Sunday, significantly boosting Jurgen Klopp’s scope for choice.

In his latest Premier League predictions column for Sportskeeda, the Sky Sports pundit is anticipating some of the returning stars to be restored to the starting line-up for the Blues’ visit to Anfield.

Merson wrote: “Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are back to full fitness and should come straight back into the team, while Alexis Mac Allister should also feature after missing the FA Cup clash against Norwich City.

“Andy Robertson made his long-awaited injury return against the Canaries, but Joe Gomez deserves to be there on merit based on what he’s done over the past three [weeks], so I think he retains his place in the XI.

“Conor Bradley is another young player who has made a massive impression, but Alexander-Arnold will replace him in the XI as he’s just different class.”

That Klopp might now be left with the luxury of omitting a fit-again Robertson and selecting between Bradley and Trent at right-back speaks volumes for the depth that Liverpool have with a near fully-fit squad available.

Of the midfield three who started against Norwich, Curtis Jones will likely keep his place after he netted on Sunday, so Mac Allister and Szoboszlai could both return, with James McConnell and Ryan Gravenberch dropping out.

Gomez’s versatility affords the manager plenty of scope in terms of his defence. Does he go with Merson’s suggestion and retain the 26-year-old at left-back, holding Robertson in reserve? Might the Reds’ number 2 be played centrally to give Ibrahima Konate a breather? Could he even begin from the bench, despite his excellent form?

It’d be harsh on him or Bradley to be dropped after their superb performances throughout January, but such are the dilemmas which confront managers at the highest level, and a massive showdown against Arsenal in four days’ time will also form part of Klopp’s thinking in terms of tonight’s line-up.

Suddenly the German is spoiled for choice, and we’ll fully back his judgement when it comes to selecting the composition of the starting XI against Chelsea in a few hours’ time.

