Anti-Liverpool claim now proven woefully wrong once and for all after latest numbers emerge

Liverpool get all the officiating calls in their favour, right? Right? RIGHT?

In the words of the US Office’s Dwight Schrute: FALSE!

TNT Sports’ investigation into the 20 VAR errors made in the Premier League this season has found that 20% of them have come against Jurgen Klopp’s title challengers.

Of the 20 VAR errors made so far in the Premier League this season, 20% of them have come against Liverpool 📺 pic.twitter.com/91UwrUqJPo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 14, 2024

One of the most prominent examples, of course, is the disallowed Luis Diaz goal against Tottenham earlier in the season. But hey – “LiVARpool” clearly get ALL the calls in their favour, right?

Shock, horror, Premier League officials are terrible

We’re not alone in suffering ludicrous officiating calls at the hands of perhaps the most incompetent class of referees and VAR operators ever seen.

Still, it has to be pointed out just how impressive it is – despite the points lost – that we’ve managed to navigate our way to the top of the league table.

We’d prefer to have a body of officials that were better held accountable, of course. Not to mention a higher standard of officiating overall, but we can’t have everything, can we?

