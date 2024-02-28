Alonso & Leverkusen agree summer exit plan amid Liverpool & Bayern interest

Competition for Xabi Alonso’s signature looks to be fierce this summer amid interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

To make matters more intriguing, Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Spaniard will have a ‘written release clause’ in 2025.

This would effectively allow the former Reds midfielder to depart Leverkusen for a fee of around £12.8m.

🚨🆕 News #Alonso: FC Bayern is planning the next steps now as Alonso is still open to join Bayern in summer – as always reported and confirmed again ✔️ But: Alonso would become very, very expensive! ➡️ In this summer, he definitely doesn't have a written release

clause in his… pic.twitter.com/ajhz7FzZLg — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 28, 2024

The 42-year-old’s current terms are set to keep him in Germany until 2027.

READ MORE: Schmadtke admits huge summer window ‘misjudgement’ at Liverpool; almost cost them ‘important’ signing

READ MORE: In the squad: Klopp could hand first senior start to 17-y/o defensive demon signed this summer

£12.8-21.4m is a potentially small price to pay

The range in question will be worth it should Alonso fulfil his potential as one of the leading up-and-coming coaches in Europe.

His Leverkusen side not only plays an attractive brand of football – but critically a winning style that also incorporates young stars.

It’s hard to imagine a more ideal fit for this young Liverpool side when Klopp calls time on his illustrious Anfield career.

If we’re serious about our former player taking over the reins – we doubt we’ll get the chance to wait until 2025 either way.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!