Alonso & Leverkusen agree summer exit plan amid Liverpool & Bayern interest

Competition for Xabi Alonso’s signature looks to be fierce this summer amid interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

To make matters more intriguing, Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Spaniard will have a ‘written release clause’ in 2025.

This would effectively allow the former Reds midfielder to depart Leverkusen for a fee of around £12.8m.

The 42-year-old’s current terms are set to keep him in Germany until 2027.

£12.8-21.4m is a potentially small price to pay

The range in question will be worth it should Alonso fulfil his potential as one of the leading up-and-coming coaches in Europe.

His Leverkusen side not only plays an attractive brand of football – but critically a winning style that also incorporates young stars.

Where will Alonso end up this summer – (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine a more ideal fit for this young Liverpool side when Klopp calls time on his illustrious Anfield career.

If we’re serious about our former player taking over the reins – we doubt we’ll get the chance to wait until 2025 either way.

