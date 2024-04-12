Liverpool were agonisingly close to hiring Jurgen Klopp’s replacement before sudden U-turn – report

Liverpool could already have confirmed Jurgen Klopp’s successor if it weren’t for an 11th-hour U-turn on the prospective new manager’s part.

Two-and-a-half months on from the German announcing his departure at the end of the season, the Reds are still on the lookout for his replacement, with Ruben Amorim seemingly the current frontrunner for the job.

Xabi Alonso had been the prime candidate until he voiced his ongoing commitment to Bayer Leverkusen a fortnight ago, yet it’s only now come to light how close the ex-LFC midfielder came to a return to Anfield.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

As reported by Steve Kay for Football Transfers on Friday, the 42-year-old was ‘on the brink of’ agreeing to become Liverpool’s next manager, only to then change his mind.

It’s claimed that he agreed to stay with the Bundesliga champions-elect on the basis that certain key players wouldn’t be sold in the summer, amid inevitable transfer interest given the team’s phenomenal season.

READ MORE: ‘He’s close to starting’ – Oliver Glasner drops Palace team news hint ahead of Liverpool clash

READ MORE: Liverpool fans have three reasons to believe that Klopp will get the desired ‘reaction’ v Palace

If indeed Alonso was on the verge of becoming the next Liverpool manager before a late change of mind, that represents an excruciating kick in the teeth for Reds fans.

Not only does his status as an Anfield idol from five excellent years as a player on Merseyside ensure that he’d have supporters on side straight away, his work in charge of Leverkusen has been nothing short of extraordinary.

They’re one win away from becoming Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history, ending the 11-year monopoly of Bayern Munich, while also being on course to potentially add the DFB-Pokal and Europa League.

Incredibly, they’ve yet to lose any of the 42 matches they’ve played in all competitions this season, breezing through a historic campaign which has made Alonso one of the most coveted coaches in world football.

It’s a case of so near and yet so far for Liverpool, but Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes can’t wallow in reget over what might have been. There’s still plenty to do in terms of securing the right candidate to take over from Klopp.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!