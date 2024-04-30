(Video) Xabi Alonso labelled ‘overrated’ amid Arne Slot’s imminent appointment

Liverpool fans are ready for a summer of change at the helm of the club and after it seemed for so long that Xabi Alonso would be the man in charge, that’s no longer the case ahead of Arne Slot’s imminent appointment.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, Chris Pajak was selecting his all-time top five Liverpool players and was asked whether the Spaniard would make the cut – to which he replied: “No, I think he was overrated for us – I think he did his best work at other clubs.”

Even though many regard our former No.14 as one of the greatest to play in his position, if his performances at Bayer Leverkusen continue then the 42-year-old’s legacy as a coach could outweigh that as a player.

Seeing the volume of trophies that were won at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, it’s probably fair to say that the ex-Red has his best days elsewhere and the other five names that did make the cut certainly are hard to beat anyway!

You can watch Pajak’s take on Alonso (from 38:44) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

