‘What doesn’t he do?’ – Michael Owen says Liverpool have a player who’s ‘one of the greatest’ ever

Michael Owen has claimed that one current Liverpool player must be considered among the greatest-ever exponents of his position.

The Carabao Cup final on Sunday saw Virgil van Dijk net the winning goal late in extra time, shortly before lifting his first trophy as Reds captain, a role he assumed from Jordan Henderson last summer.

The Dutchman has been a colossal figure for the club since joining from Southampton just over six years ago, and one former Anfield striker believes the 32-year-old can legitimately stand among the all-time centre-back greats.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen said of the Liverpool skipper: “Man of the Match, match winner as well. His overall performance. He is one of the greats in my opinion.

“I was thinking back to the centre-halves I’ve watched and played against. What doesn’t he do? He’s got absolutely everything. He has to be one of the greatest centre-halves of all-time.”

Liverpool have made plenty of astute signings during Jurgen Klopp’s reign at the club, but few (if any) have been as transformative as the £75m capture of Van Dijk midway through the 2017/18 campaign.

The Reds had conceded 28 goals after 23 Premier League matches that season. In the subsequent 53 top-flight games (of which the Dutchman missed only one), the defence was breached 32 times (Transfermarkt).

Imperious in the air, composed on the ball, a natural leader and astute at finding the net in the opposition penalty area – he’s netted 23 goals for us, averaging just under one every 10 games (Transfermarkt) – the 32-year-old is indeed one of the most complete defenders in world football.

It was no coincidence that Liverpool’s title defence three years ago floundered in the absence of long-term injury casualty Van Dijk, among numerous teammates, and it speaks volumes to his resilience that he came back from nine months out to once again become the world’s best player in his position.

Some Reds fans might still find it hard to forgive Owen for his career choices in the 2000s, but the ex-Anfield striker’s comments about our current captain are bang on the money.

