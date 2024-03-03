(Video) Forest fan captures the wild scenes in Liverpool end which followed Nunez’s later winner

Wild scenes were spotted amongst the travelling Kopites inside the City Ground following Darwin Nunez’s 99th minute winner yesterday.

The Uruguayan’s glanced header, after he was introduced as a second half substitute, proved to be the difference between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the East Midlands.

The 1-0 victory ensured the Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points ahead of the Manchester derby later today.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexis Mac Allister sums up Liverpool’s elite mentality after Nottingham Forest win

A Nottingham Forest supporter captured Nunez’s goal on video and the celebrations which followed in the away end of the stadium were remarkable.

A draw yesterday would’ve allowed Manchester City the chance to go top of the table with a victory over Manchester United today but our late winner meant we will remain top ahead of the visit of City to Anfield next week.

It wasn’t our greatest performance yesterday but the resilience in our squad was once again clear for all to see!

Check the footage below via @Patchwrightt on X:

Thank me later lads pic.twitter.com/Vp5rZRBipL — Patch wright (@Patchwrightt) March 2, 2024

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!